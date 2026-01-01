NVIDIA Gameworks
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NVIDIA GameWorks Product Overview and Documentation
Documentation for GameWorks-related products and technologies, including libraries (NVAPI, OpenAutomate), code samples (DirectX, OpenGL), and developer tools (Nsight, NVIDIA System Profiler).
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Additional Resources

Learn more about Gameworks.

FME
Feature Map Explorer (FME) enables visualization of 4-dimensional image-based feature map data using a range of views, from low-level channel visualizations to detailed numerical information about each channel slice.
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NVIDIA Reflex SDK
NVIDIA Reflex SDK allows game developers to implement a low latency mode that aligns game engine work to complete just-in-time for rendering, eliminating the GPU render queue and reducing CPU back pressure in GPU-bound scenarios.
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NVIDIA WaveWorks
NVIDIA WaveWorks enables developers to deliver a cinematic-quality ocean simulation for interactive applications. The simulation runs in the frequency domain using spectral wave model for wind waves and displacements plus velocity potentials for interactive waves. A set of inverse FFT steps then transforms to the spatial domain ready for rendering. The NVIDIA WaveWorks simulation is initialized and controlled by a simple C API and the results are accessed for rendering as native graphics API objects. Parameterization is via intuitive real-world variables, such as wind speed and direction. These parameters can be used to tune the look of the sea surface for a wide variety of conditions - from gentle ripples to a heavy storm-tossed ocean based on the Beaufort scale.
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