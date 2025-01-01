NVIDIA Clara

NVIDIA BioNeMo’s Training Framework enables building and deploying generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), and foundation models in drug discovery applications. This provides the capability to pre-train or fine-tune the latest drug discovery models with end-to-end acceleration at scale on NVIDIA Base Command platform for NVIDIA DGX Cloud or on NVIDIA DGX on-prem.

Features include: Easy data loading, with support for common biomolecular data formats; State-of-the-art models for protein and small molecule data, with out-of-the-box architectures and validated checkpoints; Optimized scaling recipes for seamless accelerated training on 1,000s of GPUs, to maximize throughput and reduce cost.