NVIDIA® Clara™ is a platform of AI applications and accelerated frameworks for healthcare developers, researchers, and medical device makers creating AI solutions to improve healthcare delivery and accelerate drug discovery. Clara’s domain-specific tools, AI pre-trained models, and accelerated applications are enabling AI breakthroughs in numerous fields, including genomics, natural language processing (NLP), imaging, medical devices, drug discovery, and smart hospitals.

Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
NVIDIA Parabricks is a complete software solution for next-generation sequencing, including short- and long-read applications, supporting workflows that start with basecalling and extend through tertiary analysis. Parabricks Pipelines were built to optimize acceleration, accuracy, and scalability. Users can achieve a 35-50X acceleration and 99.99 percent accuracy for variant calling when comparing against CPU-only BWA-GATK4 pipelines. It can run the full GATK4 Best Practices and is also fully configurable, letting users choose which steps, parameter settings, and versions of the pipeline to run.

The link to Latest documentation is here. For older versions of the documentation, refer to the Archives section.
NVIDIA Clara Viz Latest Version
NVIDIA Clara Viz is a platform for visualization of 2D/3D medical imaging data. The core of this platform is the Clara Viz SDK, which is designed to enable developers to incorporate high performance volumetric visualization of medical images in applications with an easy-to-use API.
MONAI Toolkit
NVIDIA MONAI Toolkit is a comprehensive development sandbox offered as part of NVIDIA MONAI, an NVIDIA AI Enterprise-supported distribution of MONAI. Building upon the open-source MONAI framework, it provides enhanced features and enterprise-grade support tailored for commercial applications.

The toolkit includes a base container with MONAI Core, MONAI Label, and NVIDIA FLARE. It also features a curated library of 15 pre-trained models covering a wide range of medical imaging modalities including CT, MR, Pathology, and Endoscopy. Available on NGC, this toolkit empowers data scientists and clinical researchers to accelerate their AI development in medical imaging.

NVIDIA BioNeMo’s Training Framework enables building and deploying generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), and foundation models in drug discovery applications. This provides the capability to pre-train or fine-tune the latest drug discovery models with end-to-end acceleration at scale on NVIDIA Base Command platform for NVIDIA DGX Cloud or on NVIDIA DGX on-prem.

Features include: Easy data loading, with support for common biomolecular data formats; State-of-the-art models for protein and small molecule data, with out-of-the-box architectures and validated checkpoints; Optimized scaling recipes for seamless accelerated training on 1,000s of GPUs, to maximize throughput and reduce cost.

NVIDIA BioNeMo Training Framework Documentation Center (Latest Release)
Find the latest documentation here.
VIDEO: Accelerate AI-Powered Drug Discovery With NVIDIA BioNeMo
Clara Holoscan

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Archive version of Holoscan SDK
Clara Holoscan v0.3.0
Archive version of Clara Holoscan
Clara Holoscan v0.2.0
Archive version of Clara Holoscan
Clara Holoscan v0.1.0
Archive version of Clara Holoscan
NVIDIA Clara Deploy SDK User Guide
Archive version of Clara Holoscan
Clara Holoscan Deploy 0.8.1 EA
Archive version of Clara Holoscan
Clara Holoscan Deploy 0.7.4
Archive version of Clara Holoscan
Clara Parabricks

Clara Parabricks v4.5.1
Archive version of Clara Parabricks.
Clara Parabricks v4.5.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v4.4.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v4.3.2
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v4.3.1
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v4.3.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks 4.2.1
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v4.2.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks.
Clara Parabricks v4.1.1
Archive version of Clara Parabricks.
Clara Parabricks v4.1.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v4.0.1
Archive version of Clara Parabricks.
Clara Parabricks v3.8.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v3.7.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v3.6.1
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v3.6
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v3.5
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
Clara Parabricks v3.0
Archive version of Clara Parabricks
MONAI Toolkit

MONAI Toolkit (Version 2.0)
MONAI Toolkit (Version 1.1)
MONAI Toolkit (Version 1.0)
