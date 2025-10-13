Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
How the Documentation is Organized

  • The overview:overview contains:

    • an explanation of what the Parabricks software is,

    • the release notes,

    • a list of publications referencing Parabricks,

    • suggestions for comparing our results with those of the baseline codes and

    • licensing information.

  • Getting Started focuses on setting up the software:

    • hardware and software requirements,

    • getting and running the software,

    • getting the best performance.

  • The Tutorials show:

    • a simple use of Parabricks using a sample dataset,

    • more detailed "How-To" examples,

    • how to use Parabricks on a variety of cloud platforms

    • how to re-train DeepVariant for custom data,

    • links to supplementary repositories (WDL, NextFlow) and

    • links to introductory videos.

  • The Tool Reference section contains reference documentation for each tool, organized both by category and alphabetically by tool name.

  • How to Get Help has the FAQ and information regarding our online user forum.
