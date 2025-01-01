NVIDIA AI Aerial
NVIDIA AI Aerial™ is a suite of accelerated computing platforms, software, and services for designing, simulating, and operating wireless networks. Aerial contains hardened RAN software libraries for telcos, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises building commercial 5G networks. Academic and industry researchers can access Aerial on cloud or on-premises setups for advanced wireless and AI/machine learning (ML) research for 6G.

Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN
Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN brings together the Aerial software for 5G and AI frameworks and the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, enabling TCO reduction and unlocking infrastructure monetization for telcos.
Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin
Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin is a large-scale simulation platform that powers physically accurate wireless environments. Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin leverages NVIDIA GPUs to deliver the highest level of performance needed to enable a realistic NDT. This accelerates the evolution of new features in wireless networks by giving you a new paradigm shift to design, test and deploy wireless networks.
The NVIDIA Aerial AI Radio Frameworks enables training and inference in the RAN. The platform tools—pyAerial, NVIDIA Aerial™ Data Lake, and Sionna—span the research space from AI and machine learning (AI/ML) algorithm exploration, training, and inference to simulation and real-time implementation in a GPU-accelerated, over-the-air network such as NVIDIA Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air (ARC-OTA).

Sionna
Sionna™ is a GPU-accelerated open-source library for link-level simulations. It enables rapid prototyping of complex communication system architectures and provides native support for the integration of machine learning in 6G signal processing.
ARC-OTA
Aerial RAN CoLab – OTA (ARC-OTA) is a GPU-accelerated radio access network as an advanced wireless innovation sandbox. Leveraging dis-aggregated and off the shelf hardware and software components integrated and qualified in the NVIDIA innovation lab, ARC-OTA offers full-stack programmability for the first time to developers. Built on foundations of stability, reliability, and performance, it enables rapid prototyping, validation, and benchmarking to jumpstart innovation in advanced wireless.
Aerial Data Lake
Aerial Data Lake can be used in conjunction with the NVIDIA pyAerial library to generate training data for layer-1 pipelines built on neural networks. An Aerial Data Lake database consists of RF samples from a 7.2x fronthaul interface together with layer-2 meta-information to enable database search and query operations. A pyAerial pipeline can access samples from Aerial Data Lake database using the Data Lake Python APIs, and transform that data into training data for any function in the pipeline. Figure 2 illustrates data ingress from a Data Lake database into a pyAerial pipeline and using standard Python file I/O to generate training data for a soft de-mapper.
pyAerial
pyAerial is a Python library of physical layer components that can be used as part of the workflow in taking a design from simulation to real-time operation. It helps with end-to-end verification of a neural receiver, and helps bridge the gap from the world of training and simulation in TensorFlow/PyTorch to real-time operation in an over-the-air testbed.
The NVIDIA 6G Developer Program provides access to all the platforms, documentation and early access to software releases to facilitate cutting edge 6G research. It includes a software-defined and accelerated Radio Access Network (RAN) platform, AI and ML frameworks that are interlinked with the RAN software, and a network digital twin with deterministic ray-tracing channel model with photorealistic scene creation and rendering component based on NVIDIA Omniverse™. These platforms democratize 6G research, empowering developers and researchers with the essential tools, software, and hardware to drive rapid innovation for the 6G era.

NVIDIA 6G Developer Program
Join the NVIDIA 6G Developer Program.
Aerial Developer
Access the latest NVIDIA Aerial announcements, news, downloads, and training.
Aerial Forum
Private forum for 6G Developer Program members only. Please log in to join the forum.
Aerial Technical Blogs
Find more technical blogs and tutorials.
Aerial FAQ
Document that provides answers to frequently asked questions about AI Aerial
AI RAN FAQ
Document that provides answers to frequently asked questions about AI RAN
