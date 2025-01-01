NVIDIA AI Aerial™ is a suite of accelerated computing platforms, software, and services for designing, simulating, and operating wireless networks. Aerial contains hardened RAN software libraries for telcos, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises building commercial 5G networks. Academic and industry researchers can access Aerial on cloud or on-premises setups for advanced wireless and AI/machine learning (ML) research for 6G.
The NVIDIA Aerial AI Radio Frameworks enables training and inference in the RAN. The platform tools—pyAerial, NVIDIA Aerial™ Data Lake, and Sionna—span the research space from AI and machine learning (AI/ML) algorithm exploration, training, and inference to simulation and real-time implementation in a GPU-accelerated, over-the-air network such as NVIDIA Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air (ARC-OTA).
The NVIDIA 6G Developer Program provides access to all the platforms, documentation and early access to software releases to facilitate cutting edge 6G research. It includes a software-defined and accelerated Radio Access Network (RAN) platform, AI and ML frameworks that are interlinked with the RAN software, and a network digital twin with deterministic ray-tracing channel model with photorealistic scene creation and rendering component based on NVIDIA Omniverse™. These platforms democratize 6G research, empowering developers and researchers with the essential tools, software, and hardware to drive rapid innovation for the 6G era.