NVIDIA AI Aerial

Aerial Data Lake can be used in conjunction with the NVIDIA pyAerial library to generate training data for layer-1 pipelines built on neural networks. An Aerial Data Lake database consists of RF samples from a 7.2x fronthaul interface together with layer-2 meta-information to enable database search and query operations. A pyAerial pipeline can access samples from Aerial Data Lake database using the Data Lake Python APIs, and transform that data into training data for any function in the pipeline. Figure 2 illustrates data ingress from a Data Lake database into a pyAerial pipeline and using standard Python file I/O to generate training data for a soft de-mapper.