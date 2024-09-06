Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin v1.1
Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin is a large-scale simulation platform that powers physically accurate wireless environments. Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin leverages NVIDIA GPUs to deliver the highest level of performance needed to enable a realistic Network Digital Twin. This accelerates the evolution of new features in wireless networks by giving you a new paradigm shift to design, test and deploy wireless networks.

Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin 1.1

Installation

Graphical User Interface

Scene Importer

RAN Digital Twin

Release Notes

Additional Information

