Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin 1.1
As of release 1.1, the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin consists of the following components:
User interface
ClickHouse
Omniverse Nucleus
Scene importer
RAN digital twin
interconnected as illustrated in the following figure.
The graphical interface offers the possibility of visualizing and interacting with the scenario, as well as parametrizing, starting, interrupting and stopping simulations.
The results produced by the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin are stored in an SQL database hosted by the ClickHouse server. Correspondingly, they can be access through ClickHouse clients.
The Nucleus server delivers message brokering services and provisions the scene geometry for the other components. In all cases, the Nucleus server needs to be on a node with an IP address reachable from the other components. This requires having the ports described here open.
The actual radio access network (RAN) digital twin is in charge of
updating the positions of a population of terminals,
scheduling the transmission of data from between the deployed radio units and the terminals,
computing the channel frequency response for all of the links - where a link is here intended as a wireless connection between two antenna elements - described in the scene under investigation,
generating the waveforms at the transmission point of every link,
applying the calculated frequency response, interference and noise to said waveforms, thus creating the final signal observed at the reception point of every link,
applying the necessary signal processing to extract and decode the transmitted data.