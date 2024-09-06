Release Notes

Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin v1.1
Version 1.1

Features for AODT 1.1 Release (1.1 Release Note slides):

  • User Interface

    • DUs and DU-RU association

      • manual and automatic based on shortest distance

    • Updated to NVIDIA Omniverse KIT 106.0.1

      • Added IndeX rendering engine for higher frame rates in presence of large number of rays

    • Import from CSV and FFD files for custom antenna patterns

    • Import and export of antenna panels to CSV file

    • RU telemetry

      • throughput and MCS statistics

  • Scene Importer

    • Support for OpenStreetMap, with NYC sample map

    • Job execution from the graphical interface

    • Semantic material associations for LOD3+

    • Mobility mesh with configurable triangle sizes

    • General CityGML import improvements

  • Mobility model

    • Straighter paths for user-defined UE mobility routes

  • EM Solver

    • Directional diffuse scattering models

    • Support for user-defined and per-element custom antenna patterns

    • Calculation of active element patterns for halfwave dipoles

    • Configurable UE reception sphere radius

    • EM interaction types added to raypaths table in SQL DB

  • RAN

    • SRS transmission for UEs

    • SRS channel estimation for DUs

    • SRS-based beamforming for DUs

  • AI

    • Example of AI-based PUSCH channel estimation in RAN simulation

  • General

    • Support for SM86

    • Runtime check for CUDA compute capability in aodt_sim

Version 1.0

  • Initial Release
