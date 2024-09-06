Release Notes
Features for AODT 1.1 Release (1.1 Release Note slides):
User Interface
DUs and DU-RU association
manual and automatic based on shortest distance
Updated to NVIDIA Omniverse KIT 106.0.1
Added IndeX rendering engine for higher frame rates in presence of large number of rays
Import from CSV and FFD files for custom antenna patterns
Import and export of antenna panels to CSV file
RU telemetry
throughput and MCS statistics
Scene Importer
Support for OpenStreetMap, with NYC sample map
Job execution from the graphical interface
Semantic material associations for LOD3+
Mobility mesh with configurable triangle sizes
General CityGML import improvements
Mobility model
Straighter paths for user-defined UE mobility routes
EM Solver
Directional diffuse scattering models
Support for user-defined and per-element custom antenna patterns
Calculation of active element patterns for halfwave dipoles
Configurable UE reception sphere radius
EM interaction types added to raypaths table in SQL DB
RAN
SRS transmission for UEs
SRS channel estimation for DUs
SRS-based beamforming for DUs
AI
Example of AI-based PUSCH channel estimation in RAN simulation
General
Support for SM86
Runtime check for CUDA compute capability in aodt_sim
Initial Release