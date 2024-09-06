The following qualified systems have been tested and are directly supported with the AODT Installer:

Qualified system Node 1 Node 2 Azure VM (Multi-Node) Frontend Node

Standard_NV36ads_A10_v5

Windows Server 2022

Omniverse Enterprise Virutal Workstation - version 1.0 - x64 Gen 2

NVIDIA A10 GPU

36 vcpus

Memory 440GB Backend Node

Standard_NC24ads_A100_v4

Ubuntu Server 22.04

NVIDIA A100 GPU

24 vcpus

Memory 220GB Dell R750 (Colocated) Colocated

Ubuntu 22.04 - Server

Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y 2.4G, 24C/48T

PCIe Gen4

2x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPU

Memory 512GB DDR4

Storage 2TB N/A

Note: installations on Microsoft Azure A10 VMs require NVIDIA GRID drivers.

The Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin can be installed on Microsoft Azure using the Azure Installer. The Azure Installer in turn can be downloaded from NGC - Aerial Omniverse DT Installer using version tag 1.1.0 .

Specifically, the user can first download the files from the Azure folder into a local directory, create a file called .secrets in such directory, and define the following environment variables:

Copy Copied! RESOURCEGROUP= WINDOWS_PASSWORD= SSH_KEY_NAME= LOCAL_IP= GUI_OS= NGC_CLI_API_KEY=

where

Variable Description RESOURCEGROUP Microsoft Azure Resource Group SSH_KEY_NAME Name of SSH key stored in Microsoft Azure WINDOWS_PASSWORD Password length must be between 12 and 72 characters and satisfy 3 of the following conditions: 1 lower case character, 1 upper case character, 1 number and 1 special character LOCAL_IP IP address (as seen by Azure) of the host that will run the provisioning scripts GUI_OS Windows NGC_CLI_API_KEY NGC API KEY

More information on NGC_CLI_API_KEY can be found here: NGC - User’s Guide.

Also, if necessary, the following command can be used to find LOCAL_IP, the external IP address of the local machine that will be used to connect to the VMs.

Copy Copied! curl ifconfig.me

The private ssh key must be stored in a location accessible by the installation bundle, e.g. ~/.ssh/azure.pem

Once the variables above are configured, we can use the mcr.microsoft.com/azure-cli docker image to run the provisioning scripts.

Copy Copied! docker run -it --env-file .secrets -v .:/aodt -v ~/.ssh/azure.pem:/root/.ssh/id_rsa mcr.microsoft.com/azure-cli

The docker container will mount the downloaded scripts and it will access the private SSH key.

When using Windows for GUI_OS, the AODT Azure frontend installation uses the nvidia-omniverse-workstation image. We can find details of this image here. Before using this image, users must review and accept the Azure Marketplace image terms for the image. One way to do that is by running the following commands inside the azure-cli docker container:

Copy Copied! $ az login $ az vm image terms show --publisher nvidia --offer nvidia-omniverse-workstation --plan ove $ # Review the terms as needed, and then accept the terms $ az vm image terms accept --publisher nvidia --offer nvidia-omniverse-workstation --plan ove

Inside the docker container, we can run the following commands:

Copy Copied! $ az login $ cd aodt $ bash azure_install.sh

and the script will create the VMs, configure the network inbound ports, and download the scripts needed in the next step. The script is expected to take several minutes to complete. At the end, azure_install.sh will show:

Copy Copied! Use Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection to connect to <ip-address> Username: aerial Password: <configured password> BACKEND_IP=<ip-address>

We can use Microsoft Remote Desktop Client to connect to the IP address shown at the end of azure_install.sh using the configured username and password in the .secrets file.

Once successfully logged in to the remote desktop session, wait for the installation scripts to complete, while ignoring any pop up windows prompting for an NVIDIA Omniverse email address.

At the end of the installation, enter the username and password of the omniverse-server in the browser.

Once the installation is complete, the script will launch the AODT application and open a Jupyter notebook in the browser.

For a full deployment on prem, we can select the pre-qualified Dell PowerEdge R750 server. Install Ubuntu-22.04.3 Server using the default options in the Ubuntu installer. When loading the Ubuntu 22.04 Server ISO, we may use a bootable USB, or the server’s virtual media function. For instructions on installing Ubuntu 22.04 Server and creating the bootable USB, we can follow the official Ubuntu documentation here. For instructions on using the R750’s virtual media function, we can follow Dell’s official documentation here. After installing Ubuntu-22.04.3 Server , we can log in using SSH and run the following commands

Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install -y jq unzip export NGC_CLI_API_KEY=<NGC_CLI_API_KEY> AUTH_URL="https://authn.nvidia.com/token?service=ngc&scope=group/ngc:esee5uzbruax&group/ngc:esee5uzbruax/" TOKEN=$(curl -s -u "\$oauthtoken":"$NGC_CLI_API_KEY" -H "Accept:application/json" "$AUTH_URL" | jq -r '.token') versionTag="1.1.0" downloadedZip="$HOME/aodt_bundle.zip" curl -L "https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/org/esee5uzbruax/resources/aodt-installer/versions/$versionTag/files/aodt_bundle.zip" -H "Authorization: Bearer$TOKEN" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -o $downloadedZip # Unzip the downloaded file unzip -o $downloadedZip

Once the aodt_bundle.zip has been downloaded and extracted, we can continue by running the following command

Copy Copied! ./aodt_bundle/install.sh localhost $NGC_CLI_API_KEY

When the installation is complete, we can use a VNC client to connect to the VNC server on port 5901. The VNC password is nvidia .

We will finally sign into NVIDIA Omniverse and complete the installation in the Omniverse Launcher as for Azure. As before, a Jupyter notebook will also be opened in the browser.