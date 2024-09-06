Scene Importer

One way of running the GIS processing tools is through the AODT UI. To set up your container for this use case, the GIS container must have a data folder mounted at the container location /src/aodt_gis/data . The channel listener script must also be running.

As first thing, we need to log into the nvcr.io container registry using the $oauthtoken username and the NGC API Key:

docker login nvcr.io
Username: $oauthtoken
Password: <NGC_CLI_API_KEY>

More information about NGC_CLI_API_KEY can be found at NGC - User’s Guide.

Next, we run the container and mount <local data> , which is the local folder where the source data is stored:

docker run --rm -it -v <local data>:/src/aodt_gis/data --pull=always nvcr.io/esee5uzbruax/aodt-gis:1.1.0 /bin/bash

Now that we are inside the container, we start up the channel listener using:

cd /src/aodt_gis/aodt_py/aodt_ui_gis/channel_listener.py --nucleus <Nucleus server IP> --broadcast <unique broadcast channel name here>

The broadcast channel listed here will be the same one used in the UI GIS tab. The container is now ready to connect to the UI.

Once the GIS container is set up on the host machine, you are now able to attach a worker from the UI. The worker allows the UI to trigger GIS jobs in the host machine, and for the GIS container to communicate progress and data back to the UI. Attaching the worker takes place in the GIS Channel Configuration section.

The Server path is the URL for the Omniverse Nucleus server. The Broadcast Channel Name is the name of the private channel that will be created between the UI and the GIS worker. Once established, the UI and GIS worker will communicate exclusively on this channel. The server path and broadcast channel name should be the same ones used to start up the channel listener in the GIS container.

Note: The Broadcast Channel Name must be different from the EM worker broadcast channel name. The connection won’t be allowed otherwise. This is to avoid interference when an EM worker and a GIS worker is attached at the same time.

Once set, click Attach Worker to attach to an available GIS worker.

Once the server is validated and a worker is attached successfully, a confirmation window should appear:

If there are no workers available, the connection can’t be established, or the server is invalid, an error window will appear. In that case, check the server connection, validity, and that the channel listener is running on the GIS container.

Once a worker is attached, we are able to trigger GML or OSM jobs. The progress bar below will communicate the status and progress of each job. Only one job can be run at once. Any logs generated by the UI or the GIS container will be in the Console tab of the UI with the Info filter enabled. Below are more details on how to start processing for each job type.

An explanation of the parameters available through the graphical interface can be found in the previous section of this document.

Assuming a worker is attached, once parameters are set, we can click the Start OSM Processing button. The progress bar below will reflect progress from the GIS container, along with status logs.

When the job completes successfully, the status will read Completed successfully , and the USD file will be in the path specified in the Output stage field. The console will contain additional information regarding the job generated by the attached worker. If the job fails, the status will read Failed (check console for more info) . The console will contain more information about why the job failed.

Assuming a worker is attached, once the parameters are set, we can click the Start GML Processing button to produce the scene we want to analyze. The progress bar below will reflect progress of the GIS container in generating the scene, along with status logs.