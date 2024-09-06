Graphical User Interface

The standard buttons of the toolbar are documented here. The buttons specific to the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin instead are:

Attach worker

After the scene is ready for simulation, i.e.,

the antenna arrays have been created

the RUs and the manual UEs have been deployed

and the Scenario entry in the stage widget has been configured with the desired parameters,

we can use this button to search for an available RAN digital twin worker to carry out the simulation.

Generate UEs

The first step of the simulation process is the generation of the non-manual UEs and of the routes of all UEs. This can be accomplished using this button. The resulting routes can be inspected under the runtime entry in the stage widget, and the play button from the standard toolbar can be used to see how the UEs move along the generated trajectories.

Start UE mobility

After the trajectories of the UEs have been generated, this button can be used to start the simulation on the RAN digital twin side.

Pause UE mobility

This button is provided to pause the simulation.

Stop UE mobility

Similarly this button is provided to stop the simulation.

Telemetry refresh

After a simulation is complete, the RAN digital twin saves all telemetry in the ClickHouse database specified in the configuration tab. The graphical interface subsequently reads such telemetry and visualizes it at the press of the play button of the standard Omniverse toolbar. For RAN simulations, this includes

the aggregate (across UEs) instantaneous throughput of every RU and the statistics of the allocated modulation and coding schemes

the instantaneous throughput of every UE and its allocated modulation and coding scheme.

This telemetry can be observed by selecting one of the RUs or one of the UEs under the corresponding entry in the stage widget.

Worth mentioning that the rays arriving at a given UE from any selected RU will not show unless the Ray Properties in the property widget of the given RU or UE were set before the simulation began. If not, these rays can be added to the visualized telemetry by setting the Ray Properties after the simulation and refreshing the telemetry. This will ensure that the rays are now visible.