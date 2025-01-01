NVIDIA Attestation
The NVIDIA Attestation Suite enhances Confidential Computing by providing robust mechanisms to ensure the integrity and security of devices and platforms. The suite includes NVIDIA Remote Attestation Service (NRAS), the Reference Integrity Manifest (RIM) Service, and the NVIDIA OCSP Service.

The Attestation Suite provides a unified solution for verifying the authenticity and validity of a document, record, identity, or other information. The goal of the Attestation Suite is to establish trust between parties by providing a reliable and independent verification of claims made by one party to another.
Attestation SDK
Attestation SDK user manuals, guides, releases and roadmaps.
NVIDIA Remote Attestation Service
Remote Attestation Service user manuals, guides, releases and roadmaps.
RIM Service
Reference Integrity Manifest Service user manuals, guides, releases and roadmaps.
NVIDIA OCSP Service
Online Certificate Status Protocol Service user manuals, guides, releases and roadmaps.
Attestation SDK C++

Attestation SDK C++ user manuals, guides, releases and roadmaps.

Attestation SDK CLI
Attestation SDK C
NVIDIA SecureAI Attestation Advisory: HBM3 Resiliency Impact on Driver Versions r550.0-r550.90.12
NVIDIA has implemented an HBM3 memory channel repair mechanism on certain Hopper GPUs to improve reliability and reduce unnecessary RMAs (Return Merchandise Authorizations).
