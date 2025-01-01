NVIDIA Trusted Computing Solutions

As confidential computing extends to include NVIDIA GPUs at cloud service providers and in enterprise data centers, attestation features that provide and verify the evidence of the trustworthiness of the environment are paramount. In this video, you can learn about the Hopper GPU attestation architecture which is used to measure the necessary security posture to protect your valuable data in use. Mark Overby covers topics such as how is attestation used throughout the life cycle of the confidential compute session and how to solve the time domain problem of attestation evidence.