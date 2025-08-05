NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software
Learn more about NVIDIA® RTX™ Virtual Workstation (vWS), NVIDIA Virtual PC, and NVIDIA Virtual Applications.

Active vGPU Software Releases

vGPU Software ReleaseDriver BranchvGPU Branch TypeLatest Release in BranchRelease DateEOL Date
NVIDIA vGPU 19R580Long-Term Support19.1September 2025July 2028
NVIDIA vGPU 18R570Production18.4July 2025March 2026
NVIDIA vGPU 16R535Long-Term Support16.11July 2025July 2026

Older vGPU Software Releases

vGPU Software ReleaseDriver BranchvGPU Branch TypeLatest Release in BranchRelease DateEOL Date
NVIDIA vGPU 17R550EOL Production17.6April 2025June 2025
NVIDIA vGPU 15R525EOL Production15.4October 2023December 2023
NVIDIA vGPU 14R510EOL Production14.4December 2022February 2023
NVIDIA vGPU 13R470EOL Long-Term Support13.12July 2024August 2024
NVIDIA vGPU 12R460EOL Production12.4October 2021January 2022
NVIDIA vGPU 11R450EOL Long-Term Support11.13June 2023July 2023
NVIDIA vGPU 10R440EOL Production10.4September 2020December 2020
NVIDIA vGPU 9R430EOL Production9.4June 2020June 2020
NVIDIA vGPU 8R418EOL Long-Term Support8.10January 2022April 2022
NVIDIA vGPU 7R410EOL Production7.5October 2019October 2019
NVIDIA vGPU 6R390EOL16.4February 2019March 2019
NVIDIA vGPU 5R384EOL5.4August 2018August 2018
NVIDIA GRID 4R367EOL4.10January 2020January 2020
NVIDIA GRID 3R361EOL3.4March 2017April 2019
NVIDIA GRID 2R352EOL2.5March 2017August 2018
  1. Release branches 2-6 predate the current support policy, which was introduced in vGPU software 7.0.

Branch Types

What Release of vGPU Software Should I Be Using?

NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Lifecycle Policy defines the following branch statuses for NVIDIA vGPU software releases:

  • Production Branch releases, which are supported for 1 year
  • Long Term Support Branch releases, which are supported for 3 years

The release of vGPU software that you should use depends on whether you require a longer cycle of support or you want access to new features as they become available:

  • If you require a longer cycle of support from your deployed branch, for example, in production environments, use the latest release in a Long Term Support Branch. If all the features that you require are available in your currently deployed branch, you don't need to upgrade to a later Long Term Support Branch until your currently deployed branch reaches EOL.
  • If you want access to new features as they become available, for example, in test environments, use the latest Production Branch release.

Driver Versions

Note: The Linux vGPU Manager is for Linux-style hypervisors, namely: Citrix Hypervisor, Linux with KVM, Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM, Ubuntu, and VMware vSphere.

NVIDIA vGPU Software 19 Releases

Branch status: Long-Term Support Branch supported until July 2028

vGPU SoftwareLinux vGPU ManagerWindows vGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
19.1580.82.02581.15580.82.07581.15September 2025
19.0580.65.05580.86580.65.06580.88August 2025
NVIDIA vGPU Software 18 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch supported until March 2026

vGPU SoftwareLinux vGPU ManagerWindows vGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
18.4570.172.07573.55570.172.08573.48July 2025
18.3570.158.02573.36570.158.01573.39June 2025
18.2570.148.06573.07570.148.08573.07May 2025
18.1570.133.10572.83570.133.20572.83March 2025
18.0570.124.03572.60 570.124.06 572.60 March 2025
NVIDIA vGPU Software 17 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch supported until June 2025

vGPU SoftwareLinux vGPU ManagerWindows vGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
17.6550.163.02553.74550.163.01553.74April 2025
17.5 550.144.02553.56 550.144.03 553.62 January 2025
17.4550.127.06553.20550.127.05553.24October 2024
17.3550.90.05552.55550.90.07552.74July 2024
17.2550.90.05552.55550.90.07552.55June 2024
17.1550.54.16551.60550.54.15551.78March 2024
17.0550.54.10551.60550.54.14551.61February 2024
NVIDIA vGPU Software 16 Releases

Branch status: Long-Term Support Branch supported until July 2026 

vGPU SoftwareLinux vGPU ManagerWindows vGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
16.11535.261.04539.45535.261.03539.41July 2025
16.10535.247.02539.28535.247.01539.28April 2025
16.9535.230.02539.14535.230.02539.19January 2025
16.8535.216.01538.95535.216.01538.95October 2024
16.7535.183.04538.67535.183.06538.78July 2024
16.6535.183.04538.67535.183.01538.67June 2024
16.5535.161.05538.33535.161.08538.46March 2024
16.4535.161.05538.33535.161.07538.33February 2024
16.3535.154.02538.15535.154.05538.15January 2024
16.2535.129.03537.70535.129.03537.70October 2023
16.1535.104.06537.13535.104.05537.13August 2023
16.0535.54.06536.22535.54.03536.25July 2023
NVIDIA vGPU Software 15 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch EOL from December 2023

vGPU SoftwareLinux vGPU ManagerWindows vGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
15.4525.147.01529.19525.147.05529.19October 2023
15.3525.125.03529.06525.125.06529.11June 2023
15.2525.105.14528.89525.105.17528.89March 2023
15.1525.85.07528.24525.85.05528.24January 2023
15.0525.60.12527.41525.60.13527.41December 2022
NVIDIA vGPU Software 14 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch EOL from February 2023

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
14.4510.108.03510.108.03514.08December 2022
14.3510.108.03510.108.03513.91November 2022
14.2510.85.03510.85.02513.46August 2022
14.1510.73.06510.73.08512.78May 2022
14.0510.47.03510.47.03511.65February 2022
NVIDIA vGPU Software 13 Releases

Branch status:Long-Term Support Branch EOL since August 2024

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
13.12470.256.02470.256.02475.14July 2024
13.11470.256.02470.256.02475.06June 2024
13.10470.239.01470.239.06474.82February 2024
13.9470.223.02470.223.02474.64October 2023
13.8470.199.03470.199.02474.44June 2023
13.7470.182.02470.182.03474.30March 2023
13.6470.161.02470.161.03474.14December 2022
13.5470.161.02470.161.03474.04November 2022
13.4470.141.05470.141.03473.81August 2022
13.3470.129.04470.129.06473.47May 2022
13.2470.103.02470.103.01472.98February 2022
13.1470.82470.82.01472.39November 2021
13.0470.63470.63.01471.68August 2021
NVIDIA vGPU Software 12 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch EOL from January 2022

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
12.4460.107460.106.00463.15October 2021
12.3460.91.03460.91.03462.96July 2021
12.2460.73.02460.73.01462.31April 2021
12.1460.32.04460.32.03461.33February 2021
12.0460.32.04460.32.03461.09January 2021
NVIDIA vGPU Software 11 Releases

Branch status: Long-Term Support Branch EOL from July 2023

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
11.13450.248.03450.248.02454.23June 2023
11.12450.236.03450.236.01454.14March 2023
11.11450.216.04450.216.04454.02December 2022
11.10450.216.04450.216.04453.94November 2022
11.9450.203450.203.02453.64August 2022
11.8450.191450.191.01453.51May 2022
11.7450.172450.172.01453.37January 2022
11.6450.156450.156.00453.23October 2021
11.5450.142450.142.00453.10July 2021
11.4450.124450.119.03452.96April 2021
11.3450.102450.102.04452.77January 2021
11.2450.89450.89452.57November 2020
11.1450.80450.80.02452.39September 2020
11.0450.55450.51.05451.48July 2020
NVIDIA vGPU Software 10 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch EOL from December 2020

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
10.4440.121440.118.02443.66September 2020
10.3440.107440.107443.46July 2020
10.2440.87440.87443.05May 2020
10.1440.53440.56442.06February 2020
10.0440.43440.43441.66December 2019
NVIDIA vGPU Software 9 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch EOL from June 2020

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
9.4430.99430.99432.44June 2020
9.3430.83430.83432.33March 2020
9.2430.67430.63432.08November 2019
9.1430.46430.46431.79August 2019
9.0430.27430.30431.02June 2019
NVIDIA vGPU Software 8 Releases

Branch status: Long-Term Support Branch EOL from April 2022

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
8.10418.240418.240427.71January 2022
8.9418.226.00418.226.00427.60October 2021
8.8418.213418.211.00427.48July 2021
8.7418.196418.197.02427.33April 2021
8.6418.181418.181.07427.11January 2021
8.5418.165.01418.165.01426.94September 2020
8.4418.149418.149426.72June 2020
8.3418.130418.130426.52February 2020
8.2418.109418.109426.26October 2019
8.1418.92418.92426.04August 2019
8.0418.66418.70425.31April 2019
NVIDIA vGPU Software 7 Releases

Branch status: Production Branch EOL from October 2019

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
7.5410.137410.141412.47October 2019
7.4 1410.137410.137412.45October 2019
7.3410.122410.122412.38July 2019
7.2410.107410.107412.31March 2019
7.1410.91410.92412.16December 2018
7.0410.68410.71411.81October 2018
  1. NVIDIA vGPU software release 7.4 was withdrawn after NVIDIA identified an issue with the NVIDIA virtual GPU software 7.4 graphics drivers for Windows and Linux. This issue impacts customers using GPU pass through with some hardware configurations and causes the graphics driver to fail to load with error code 43. NVIDIA has released a fix for this issue in NVIDIA virtual GPU software 7.5.
NVIDIA vGPU Software 6 Releases

Branch status: EOL from March 2019

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
6.4390.113390.115392.37February 2019
6.3390.94390.96392.05October 2018
6.2390.72390.75391.81July 2018
6.1390.57390.57391.58May 2018
6.0390.42390.42391.03March 2018
NVIDIA vGPU Software 5 Releases

Branch status: EOL from August 2018

vGPU SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
5.4384.155384.155386.57August 2018
5.3384.137384.137386.37April 2018
5.2384.111384.111386.09January 2018
5.1384.99384.99385.90November 2017
5.0384.73384.73385.41August 2017
NVIDIA GRID 4 Releases

Branch status: EOL from January 2020

GRID SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
4.10367.134367.134370.41January 2020
4.9367.132367.133370.39September 2019
4.8367.130367.130370.35March 2019
4.7367.128367.128370.28July 2018
4.6367.124367.124370.21January 2018
4.5367.123367.123370.17December 2017
4.4367.122367.122370.16September 2017
4.3367.106367.106370.12June 2017
4.2367.92367.92369.95March 2017
4.1367.64367.64369.71November 2016
4.0367.43367.43369.17August 2016
NVIDIA GRID 3 Releases

Branch status: EOL from April 2019

GRID SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
3.4361.45.48361.45.48363.36March 2017
3.3361.45.44361.45.44363.24December 2016
3.2361.45.26361.45.26363.07September 2016
3.1361.45.09361.45.09362.56May 2016
3.0361.40361.45362.13April 2016
NVIDIA GRID 2 Releases

Branch status: EOL from August 2018

GRID SoftwarevGPU ManagerLinux DriverWindows DriverRelease Date
2.5352.103352.103356.60March 2017
2.4353.01353.01356.53August 2016
2.3352.97352.97354.97May 2016
2.2352.83352.83354.80February 2016

