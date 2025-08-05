NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software

Active vGPU Software Releases

Release branches 2-6 predate the current support policy, which was introduced in vGPU software 7.0.

Branch Types

What Release of vGPU Software Should I Be Using?

NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Lifecycle Policy defines the following branch statuses for NVIDIA vGPU software releases:

Production Branch releases , which are supported for 1 year

, which are supported for 1 year Long Term Support Branch releases, which are supported for 3 years

The release of vGPU software that you should use depends on whether you require a longer cycle of support or you want access to new features as they become available: