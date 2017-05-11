GRID Software v4.0 (GRID)

GRID Software Documentation - v4.0 (GRID) (all) - Last updated May 11, 2017 - Send Feedback -



GRID Software Documentation v4.0 (GRID)

GRID Virtual GPU for Citrix XenServer Release Notes (PDF 1.6 MB) Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU software and hardware on Citrix XenServer. GRID Virtual GPU for VMware vSphere Release Notes (PDF 1.6 MB) Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU software and hardware on VMware vSphere.

GRID Virtual GPU User Guide (PDF 5.8 MB) NVIDIA GRID™ vGPU™ enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to have simultaneous, direct access to a single physical GPU, using the same NVIDIA graphics drivers that are deployed on non-virtualized Operating Systems. gpumodeswitch User Guide (PDF 1.6 MB) GRID vGPU requires GPUs that support compute mode and graphics mode to operate in graphics mode. If your GPU supports both modes but is supplied in compute mode, you must use gpumodeswitch to change the mode of the GPU to graphics mode. GRID Licensing User Guide (PDF 1.7 MB) NVIDIA GRID Virtual Workstation, Virtual PC, and Virtual Applications are available as licensed products on NVIDIA Tesla GPUs. To use these products without a warning each time a vGPU tries and fails to obtain a license, configure the licensing for these products.