NVIDIA® Virtual GPU Software Supported GPUs

Last updated April 5, 2026
Back to NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation.
|GPU Architecture
|GPU Name
|First Supported vGPU Software Release
|Last Supported vGPU Software Release Branch
|vGPU Software Support Status
|Date Last Shipped
|Extended Support Ends
|Maintenance Officially Ends
|Maxwell
|Tesla M10
|4.0
|19
|Maintenance
|Nov 2022
|Nov 2025
|Jul 2028
|Tesla M60
|2.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Mar 2020
|Mar 2023
|Jul 2026
|Tesla M6
|2.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Dec 2018
|Dec 2021
|Jul 2026
|Pascal
|Tesla P100 PCIe 12 GB
|5.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Apr 2019
|Apr 2022
|Jul 2026
|Tesla P100 PCIe 16 GB
|5.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Apr 2019
|Apr 2022
|Jul 2026
|Tesla P100 SXM2 16 GB
|5.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Apr 2019
|Apr 2022
|Jul 2026
|Tesla P40
|5.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Apr 2021
|Apr 2024
|Jul 2026
|Tesla P4
|5.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Mar 2019
|Mar 2022
|Jul 2026
|Tesla P6
|5.0
|16
|Maintenance
|Aug 2021
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|Volta
|Tesla V100 SXM2 16 GB
|6.0
|19
|Maintenance
|Jun 2020
|Jun 2023
|Jul 2028
|Tesla V100 FHHL 16 GB
|6.0
|19
|Maintenance
|Jun 2021
|Jun 2024
|Jul 2028
|Tesla V100 PCIe 16 GB
|6.0
|19
|Maintenance
|Apr 2021
|Apr 2024
|Jul 2028
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32 GB
|6.0
|19
|Maintenance
|Jun 2021
|Jun 2024
|Jul 2028
|Tesla V100 PCIe 32 GB
|6.0
|19
|Maintenance
|Jun 2021
|Jun 2024
|Jul 2028
|Tesla V100S PCIe 16 GB
|6.0
|19
|Maintenance
|Jan 2022
|Jan 2025
|Jul 2028
|Turing
|Quadro RTX 6000
|8.0
|19
|Maintenance
|May 2022
|May 2025
|Jul 2028
|Quadro RTX 6000 passive
|10.0
|19
|Maintenance
|May 2022
|May 2025
|Jul 2028
|Quadro RTX 8000
|8.0
|19
|Maintenance
|May 2022
|May 2025
|Jul 2028
|Quadro RTX 8000 passive
|10.0
|19
|Maintenance
|May 2022
|May 2025
|Jul 2028
|Tesla T4
|7.1
|TBD
|Extended Support
|Dec 2024
|Dec 2027
|TBD
|Ampere
|NVIDIA A2
|14.0
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA A10
|12.2
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA A16
|13.0
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA A40
|12.0
|TBD
|Extended Support
|Dec 2024
|Dec 2027
|TBD
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|12.2
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|14.0
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|12.0
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|Ada
|NVIDIA L2
|16.3
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA L4
|15.2
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA L20
|16.3
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA L40
|15.2
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA L40S
|16.1
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|16.1
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
|17.0
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|15.2
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|Blackwell
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition
|20.0
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled
|20.0
|TBD
|Full Support
|Active
|TBD
|TBD
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
19.0
TBD
Full Support
Active
TBD
TBD
Notes
- GPU support may also depend on the hypervisor software that you are using. See the product support matrix for your vGPU software release for details:
- vGPU Software release family 20 product support matrix
- vGPU software release family 19 product support matrix
- vGPU software release family 18 product support matrix
- vGPU software release family 16 product support matrix
- The table lists only GPUs that support at least one release of NVIDIA vGPU software. The table does not list GPUs that do not support any releases of NVIDIA vGPU software, for example, Tesla M40, Tesla M4, Tesla K80, and Tesla K40.
- For details of supported video encoding and decoding codecs, see Video Encode and Decode GPU Support Matrix, scroll to the foot of the table that contains the information that you are interested in, and click GRID/TESLA to see the complete list.
- Support for GPUs that support only C-series vGPUs is withdrawn in vGPU software 16.0. These GPUs continue to be supported with NVIDIA AI Enterprise.