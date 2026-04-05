NVIDIA® Virtual GPU Software Supported GPUs

Last updated April 5, 2026

Back to NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation.

GPU ArchitectureGPU NameFirst Supported vGPU Software ReleaseLast Supported vGPU Software Release BranchvGPU Software Support StatusDate Last ShippedExtended Support EndsMaintenance Officially Ends
MaxwellTesla M104.019MaintenanceNov 2022Nov 2025Jul 2028
Tesla M602.016MaintenanceMar 2020Mar 2023Jul 2026
Tesla M62.016MaintenanceDec 2018Dec 2021Jul 2026
PascalTesla P100 PCIe 12 GB5.016MaintenanceApr 2019Apr 2022Jul 2026
Tesla P100 PCIe 16 GB5.016MaintenanceApr 2019Apr 2022Jul 2026
Tesla P100 SXM2 16 GB5.016MaintenanceApr 2019Apr 2022Jul 2026
Tesla P405.016MaintenanceApr 2021Apr 2024Jul 2026
Tesla P45.016MaintenanceMar 2019Mar 2022Jul 2026
Tesla P65.016MaintenanceAug 2021Aug 2024Jul 2026
VoltaTesla V100 SXM2 16 GB6.019MaintenanceJun 2020Jun 2023Jul 2028
Tesla V100 FHHL 16 GB6.019MaintenanceJun 2021Jun 2024Jul 2028
Tesla V100 PCIe 16 GB6.019MaintenanceApr 2021Apr 2024Jul 2028
Tesla V100 SXM2 32 GB6.019MaintenanceJun 2021Jun 2024Jul 2028
Tesla V100 PCIe 32 GB6.019MaintenanceJun 2021Jun 2024Jul 2028
Tesla V100S PCIe 16 GB6.019MaintenanceJan 2022Jan 2025Jul 2028
TuringQuadro RTX 60008.019MaintenanceMay 2022May 2025Jul 2028
Quadro RTX 6000 passive10.019MaintenanceMay 2022May 2025Jul 2028
Quadro RTX 80008.019MaintenanceMay 2022May 2025Jul 2028
Quadro RTX 8000 passive10.019MaintenanceMay 2022May 2025Jul 2028
Tesla T47.1TBDExtended SupportDec 2024Dec 2027TBD
AmpereNVIDIA A214.0TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA A1012.2TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA A1613.0TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA A4012.0TBDExtended SupportDec 2024Dec 2027TBD
NVIDIA RTX A500012.2TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA RTX A550014.0TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA RTX A600012.0TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
AdaNVIDIA L216.3TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA L415.2TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA L2016.3TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA L4015.2TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA L40S16.1TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada16.1TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada17.0TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada15.2TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
BlackwellNVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition20.0TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition liquid cooled20.0TBDFull SupportActiveTBDTBD

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

19.0

TBD

Full Support

Active

TBD

TBD

Notes

  1. GPU support may also depend on the hypervisor software that you are using. See the product support matrix for your vGPU software release for details:
  2. The table lists only GPUs that support at least one release of NVIDIA vGPU software. The table does not list GPUs that do not support any releases of NVIDIA vGPU software, for example, Tesla M40, Tesla M4, Tesla K80, and Tesla K40.
  3. For details of supported video encoding and decoding codecs, see Video Encode and Decode GPU Support Matrix, scroll to the foot of the table that contains the information that you are interested in, and click GRID/TESLA to see the complete list.
  4. Support for GPUs that support only C-series vGPUs is withdrawn in vGPU software 16.0. These GPUs continue to be supported with NVIDIA AI Enterprise.