Supported Products
Virtual GPU Software Supported Products
The NVIDIA vGPU software product support matrix.
Log in to your NVIDIA Enterprise Account on the NVIDIA Application Hub to download the driver package for your chosen hypervisor from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit version supported: 13.0
See NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and OpenCL Support on NVIDIA vGPU Software in Virtual GPU Software User Guide for details about supported features and limitations.
For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.
NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server (vCS) is not supported on NVIDIA vGPU software. C-series vGPU types are not available. Instead, vCS is supported with NVIDIA AI Enterprise.
For more information, see NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation.
- XenServer Support
- Linux with KVM Support
- Microsoft Azure Local Support
- Microsoft Windows Server Support
- Nutanix AHV Support
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Support
- Ubuntu Support
- VMware vSphere ESXi Support
XenServer Support
|Driver Package
|Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS
|Software Product Deployment
|Hardware Supported
|Guest OS Support1, 2, 3
|Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
|NVIDIA vGPU for XenServer 8.4
|XenServer 8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NVIDIA vGPU for Citrix Hypervisor 8.26
|Citrix Hypervisor 8.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Linux with KVM Support
NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on Linux with KVM platforms only by specific hypervisor software vendors. For information about which NVIDIA vGPU software releases and hypervisor software releases are supported, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.
|Hypervisor Vendor
|Platform
|Additional Information
|H3C
|CAS
|Inspur
|InCloud Sphere
|Nutanix
|AHV
|
Obtain the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software directly from Nutanix through the My Nutanix portal (My Nutanix account required).
Note:
If the NVIDIA vGPU software release that you need is not available from the My Nutanix portal, contact Nutanix.
Then follow the instructions on the My Nutanix portal to obtain the correct NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
|Proxmox Server Solutions
|Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE)
|NVIDIA vGPU Software on Proxmox VE
|Red Hat
|OpenStack Platform
|Configuring the Compute Service for Instance Creation
|Sangfor
|aDesk
|SUSE
|Linux Enterprise Server
|
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 - NVIDIA virtual GPU for KVM guests
Microsoft Azure Local Support
|Driver Package
|Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS
|Software Product Deployment
|Hardware Supported
|Guest OS Support1, 2, 3
|Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
|NVIDIA vGPU for Microsoft Azure Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Microsoft Windows Server Support
|Driver Package
|Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS
|Software Product Deployment
|Hardware Supported
|Guest OS Support1, 2, 3
|Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
|NVIDIA vGPU for Windows
|
|
|Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
|
|
|
|
Nutanix AHV Support
Nutanix AHV is supported on this release of NVIDIA vGPU software as a generic Linux with KVM hypervisor. See Virtual GPU Software for Generic Linux with KVM Release Notes.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Support
|Driver Package
|Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS
|Software Product Deployment
|Hardware Supported
|Guest OS Support1, 2, 3
|Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
|NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 10.0
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.6
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.6
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.4
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.10
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.10
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|NVIDIA vGPU for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OSV)
|
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
|
|
SPICE is not supported.
Ubuntu Support
|Driver Package
|Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS
|Software Product Deployment
|Hardware Supported
|Guest OS Support1, 2, 3
|Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|
|
|HP Anywhere10
SPICE is not supported.
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|
|
|HP Anywhere10
SPICE is not supported.
|Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
|Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
|
|
|HP Anywhere10
SPICE is not supported.
VMware vSphere ESXi Support
|Driver Package
|Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS
|Software Product Deployment
|Hardware Supported
|Guest OS Support1, 2, 3
|Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
|NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 9.019
|ESXi 9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 8.019
|ESXi 8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
Table of Contents
- CentOS Linux 7.9
- CentOS Linux 8 (2011)
- NVIDIA A40
- NVIDIA RTX A5000
- NVIDIA RTX A5500
- NVIDIA RTX A6000
- Quadro RTX 6000
- Quadro RTX 6000 passive
- Quadro RTX 8000
- Quadro RTX 8000 passive