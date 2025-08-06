Supported Products

The NVIDIA vGPU software product support matrix.

Log in to your NVIDIA Enterprise Account on the NVIDIA Application Hub to download the driver package for your chosen hypervisor from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit version supported: 13.0

See NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and OpenCL Support on NVIDIA vGPU Software in Virtual GPU Software User Guide for details about supported features and limitations.

For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.

Note: NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server (vCS) is not supported on NVIDIA vGPU software. C-series vGPU types are not available. Instead, vCS is supported with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. For more information, see NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation.

Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for XenServer 8.4 XenServer 8.4 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS VNC

HP Anywhere10 NVIDIA vGPU for Citrix Hypervisor 8.26 Citrix Hypervisor 8.2 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 10 22H29 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS VNC

HP Anywhere10





NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on Linux with KVM platforms only by specific hypervisor software vendors. For information about which NVIDIA vGPU software releases and hypervisor software releases are supported, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.





Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for Microsoft Azure Local Microsoft Azure Local 12.2504 and 2504 releases from later branches unless explicitly stated otherwise

Microsoft Azure Local 2411

Microsoft Azure Local 23H2

Microsoft Azure Local 23H2 preview

Microsoft Azure Local 22H2 GPU-P

DDA L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

A2

A10

A16

A407 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29, 11 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

RemoteFX Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

RemoteFX Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

RemoteFX





Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for Windows Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 10 Bare Metal 12

RemoteFX vGPU L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Windows Server 2025 GPU-P

Bare Metal 12

RemoteFX vGPU 13

DDA L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10 14

T4 14

V100 14

RTX A5000 7 , 14

RTX A5500 7 , 14

RTX A6000 7 , 14

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7, 14 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H2 9

Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6 15

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

RemoteFX Windows Server 2022 Bare Metal 12

RemoteFX vGPU 13

DDA L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H2 9

Windows Server 2022

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

RemoteFX





Nutanix AHV is supported on this release of NVIDIA vGPU software as a generic Linux with KVM hypervisor. See Virtual GPU Software for Generic Linux with KVM Release Notes .



Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 10.0 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8 , 16

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 17

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.6 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.6 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8 , 16

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.4 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.10 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.10 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. NVIDIA vGPU for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OSV) Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OSV) 16

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OSV) 15 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through NVIDIA RTX A6000 7

NVIDIA RTX A5500 7

NVIDIA RTX A5000 7

NVIDIA A40 7

NVIDIA A16

NVIDIA A10

NVIDIA A2

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada

NVIDIA L40S

NVIDIA L40

NVIDIA L20

NVIDIA L4

NVIDIA L2 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported.





Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Ubuntu 24.04 LTS NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H2

Windows Server 2022

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Ubuntu 22.04 LTS NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H2

Windows Server 2022

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Ubuntu 20.04 LTS NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H2

Windows Server 2025

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported.





Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 9.019 ESXi 9.0 NVIDIA vGPU

VMware vDGA L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29 Horizon

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 Debian 12

Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Horizon

HP Anywhere10 NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 8.019 ESXi 8.0 NVIDIA vGPU

VMware vDGA L2

L4

L20

L20 liquid cooled

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5880 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition 20

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M10

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29 Horizon

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 Debian 12

Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Horizon

HP Anywhere10





