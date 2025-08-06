vGPUs created with a vendor-specific VFIO framework on Ubuntu do not support Console VNC
Description
vGPUs created with a vendor-specific VFIO framework on Ubuntu do not support Console VNC. This issue affects vGPUs that support SR-IOV on releases of Ubuntu that use a vendor-specific VFIO framework, such as Ubuntu 24.04. This issue occurs because libvirt on releases of Ubuntu that use a vendor-specific VFIO framework does not support Console VNC. Resolution of this issue would entail changes to
libvirt, not the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
3856353