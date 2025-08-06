GPU resources not available error during VMware instant clone provisioning

Description

A GPU resources not available error might occur during VMware instant clone provisioning. On Windows VMs, a Video TDR failure - NVLDDMKM.sys error causes a blue screen crash.

This error occurs when options for VMware Virtual Shared Graphics Acceleration (vSGA) are set for a VM that is configured with NVIDIA vGPU. VMware vSGA is a feature of VMware vSphere that enables multiple virtual machines to share the physical GPUs on ESXi hosts. NVIDIA vGPU software does not support VMware vSGA.

Depending on the combination of options set, one of the following error messages is seen when the VM is powered on:

Module ‘MKS’ power on failed. This message is seen when the following options are set: Enable 3D support is selected. 3D Renderer is set to Hardware The graphics type of all GPUs on the ESXi host is Shared Direct.

Hardware GPU resources are not available. The virtual machine will use software rendering. This message is seen when the following options are set: Enable 3D support is selected. 3D Renderer is set to Automatic . The graphics type of all GPUs on the ESXi host is Shared Direct.



Resolution

If you want to use NVIDIA vGPU, unset any options for VMware vSGA that are set for the VM.

Ensure that the VM is powered off. Open the vCenter Web UI. In the vCenter Web UI, right-click the VM and choose Edit Settings. Click the Virtual Hardware tab. In the device list, expand the Video card node and de-select the Enable 3D support option. Start the VM.

Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

2369683

