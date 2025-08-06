NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Incorrect GPU type shown for Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs in Citrix XenCenter
Download PDF

Incorrect GPU type shown for Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs in Citrix XenCenter

Description

On the GPU tab in Citrix XenCenter, Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs are incorrectly shown as [QUADRO RTX 6000].

However, the virtual GPU types for a Quadro RTX 8000 GPU are listed correctly.

NVIDIA vGPU software does not support systems with a mixture of GPU types. Therefore, you can assume that any GPU in a system that you know to contain Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs that is shown as [QUADRO RTX 6000] is, in fact, a Quadro RTX 8000 GPU.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Ref. #

200492607

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.
content here