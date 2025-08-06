Incorrect GPU type shown for Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs in Citrix XenCenter
Description
On the GPU tab in Citrix XenCenter, Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs are incorrectly shown as [QUADRO RTX 6000].
However, the virtual GPU types for a Quadro RTX 8000 GPU are listed correctly.
NVIDIA vGPU software does not support systems with a mixture of GPU types. Therefore, you can assume that any GPU in a system that you know to contain Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs that is shown as [QUADRO RTX 6000] is, in fact, a Quadro RTX 8000 GPU.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200492607