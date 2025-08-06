NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
On XenServer, all vGPUs in a VM must be of the same type

Description

When a VM on XenServer is configured with multiple vGPUs, all vGPUs must be of the same type. XenServer does not support the assignment multiple vGPUs of different types to a single VM.

What happens when you try to assign a different type of vGPU than the vGPUs already assigned to a VM depends on the Citrix utility that you are using.

  • If you are using Citrix XenCenter, only vGPUs of the same type as the vGPUs already assigned are available for selection.

  • If you are using the xe command, the command fails and the following error message is displayed:

    Cannot create a virtual GPU that is incompatible with the existing types on the VM.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug.

Ref. #

200568154

