On Linux, a VMware Horizon 7.12 session freezes after a switch to full screen

Description

On a Linux VM configured with a -1Q vGPU, one 4K display, and VMware Horizon 7.12, the VMware Horizon session might become unresponsive after a switch from large screen (windowed) to full screen. When this issue occurs, the VM’s log file contains the error message Unable to set requested topology .



Version

This issue affects deployments that use VMware Horizon 7.12.



Workaround

Use VMware Horizon 7.11.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200617112

