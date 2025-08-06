NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Local VGA console is momentarily unblanked when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops changes resolution of the VM desktop
Download PDF

Local VGA console is momentarily unblanked when Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops changes resolution of the VM desktop

Description

When Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops establishes a remote connection to a VM using vGPU, the VM’s local VGA console display in XenCenter is blanked (assuming the VM local console has not been disabled by setting disable_vnc=1 in the vGPU plugin's parameters). If the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session changes resolution of the VM’s desktop, the local VGA console momentarily unblanks, allowing a XenCenter user to briefly view the desktop.

Workaround

Disable the VM’s local VGA console.

  • Citrix Hypervisor 8.1 or later:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-param-set uuid=vgpu-uuid extra_args=disable_vnc=1
  • Citrix Hypervisor earlier than 8.1:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=1"

Status

Open

Ref. #

NVIDIA-145/1375164

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.
content here