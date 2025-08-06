Migration of VMs configured with vGPU stops before the migration is complete
Description
When a VM configured with vGPU is migrated to another host, the migration stops before it is complete.
With Citrix XenCenter, the message
The VGPU is not compatible with any PGPU in the destination. appears in the Citrix XenCenter management GUI when this issue occurs.
This issue occurs if the ECC memory configuration (enabled or disabled) on the source and destination hosts are different. The ECC memory configuration on both the source and destination hosts must be identical.
Workaround
Before attempting to migrate the VM again, ensure that the ECC memory configuration on both the source and destination hosts are identical.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200520027