Remote desktop session freezes with assertion failure and XID error 43 after migration

Description

After multiple VMs configured with vGPU on a single hypervisor host are migrated simultaneously, the remote desktop session freezes with an assertion failure and XID error 43. This issue affects only GPUs that are based on the Volta GPU architecture. It does not occur if only a single VM is migrated.

When this error occurs, the following error messages are logged to the log file on the hypervisor host:

Copy Copied! Jan 3 14:35:48 ch81-m1 vgpu-12[8050]: error: vmiop_log: NVOS status 0x1f Jan 3 14:35:48 ch81-m1 vgpu-12[8050]: error: vmiop_log: Assertion Failed at 0x4b8cacf6:286 ... Jan 3 14:35:59 ch81-m1 vgpu-12[8050]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): XID 43 detected on physical_chid:0x174, guest_chid:0x14





Status

Open



Ref. #

200581703

