Blue screen crash occurs or no devices are found after VM reset

Description

If a VM on Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V role is reset from the hypervisor host, a blue screen crash (BSOD) occurs on Windows VMs and the nvidia-smi command reports No devices were found on Linux VMs. This issue occurs only on Windows Server 2019 with Tesla T4 GPUs with SRIOV enabled, Quadro RTX 8000 passive GPUs, and Quadro RTX 6000 passive GPUs.



Workaround

Contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support for a workaround for this issue, referencing the knowledge base article Workaround for Blue Screen Crashes On Hyper-V DDA With SRIOV-Enabled GPUs . This article is available only to NVIDIA Enterprise Support personnel.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200567935

