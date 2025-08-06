Frame capture while the interactive logon message is displayed returns blank screen

Description

Because of a known limitation with NvFBC, a frame capture while the interactive logon message is displayed returns a blank screen.

An NvFBC session can capture screen updates that occur after the session is created. Before the logon message appears, there is no screen update after the message is shown and, therefore, a black screen is returned instead. If the NvFBC session is created after this update has occurred, NvFBC cannot get a frame to capture.



Workaround

On supported hypervisors except XenServer, press Enter or wait for the screen to update for NvFBC to capture the frame.

On XenServer, refer to Black Screen at Logon with Nvidia HDX 3D Pro enabled in the Citrix knowledge base.



Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

2115733

