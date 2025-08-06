After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux is upgraded from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails. The nvidia-smi vgpu -q command shows the driver version and license status as N/A. Restarting the nvidia-gridd service fails with a Unit not found error.



Workaround

Perform a clean installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux from an RPM package.

Remove the currently installed driver. Install the new version of the driver. Copy Copied! $ rpm -iv nvidia-linux-grid-580_580.65.06_amd64.rpm

Status

Open



Ref. #

3512766

