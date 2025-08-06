Citrix XenCenter displays misleading information about vGPU types

Description

The GPU type drop-down list in the Citrix XenCenter management GUI displays misleading information about the maximum combined resolution supported by Q-series and B-series vGPU types. The GUI lists the maximum number of displays supported and the highest resolution supported in a manner that implies a maximum combined resolution higher than is actually supported. These vGPU types support the number of displays listed only at resolutions lower than the resolution listed and support the resolution listed only with fewer displays than the number listed.

For example, as shown in the following screen capture, the GUI lists a resolution of 5120×2880 and four displays for the V100-1Q vGPU type. However, this vGPU type supports only one display at a resolution of 5120×2880 and supports a maximum of four displays only at resolutions of 2560×1600 and lower.

Version

All supported XenServer versions.



Workaround

For information about display configurations supported by Q-series and B-series vGPU types, see Virtual GPU Software User Guide .



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200556224

