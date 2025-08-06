NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0

NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation - v19.0 (all) - Last updated August 1, 2025



NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation v19.0 Learn how to use NVIDIA® RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS), NVIDIA Virtual PC, and NVIDIA Virtual Applications.

What's New What's new in NVIDIA vGPU software for all supported hypervisors. Supported Products An at-a-glance summary of supported hardware, hypervisor software versions, and guest operating system (OS) releases for this release of NVIDIA virtual GPU software. Quick Start Guide Documentation for system administrators that provides minimal instructions for installing and configuring NVIDIA virtual GPU software.

XenServer Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on XenServer. Linux with KVM Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on supported Linux with KVM hypervisors. Microsoft Azure Local Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on Microsoft Azure Local. Microsoft Windows Server Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on Microsoft Windows Server. Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM. Ubuntu Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on Ubuntu. VMware vSphere Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on VMware vSphere.

Nutanix AHV is supported on this release of NVIDIA vGPU software as a generic Linux with KVM hypervisor.

Known Issues Known issues for NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on all supported hypervisors.

Virtual GPU Software User Guide NVIDIA virtual GPU software enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to have simultaneous, direct access to a single physical GPU, using the same NVIDIA graphics drivers that are deployed on non-virtualized operating systems.

NVIDIA License System Documentation

Client Licensing User Guide NVIDIA® RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS), NVIDIA Virtual PC (vPC), and NVIDIA Virtual Applications (vApps) are available as licensed products on NVIDIA GPUs. To enable the full features of the vGPU, configure the licensing for these products. vGPUs that require licensing run at a reduced capability until a license is acquired.

See NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware vRealize Operations Documentation to find the documentation for the release of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware vRealize Operations that you are using.