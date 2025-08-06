Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS 6 VMs hang during driver installation
Description
During installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver in a Red Hat Enterprise Linux or CentOS 6 guest VM, a kernel panic occurs, and the VM hangs and cannot be rebooted. This issue is observed on older Linux kernels when the NVIDIA device is using message-signaled interrupts (MSIs).
Version
This issue affects the following guest OS releases:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 and later compatible 6.x versions
- CentOS 6.6 and later compatible 6.x versions
Workaround
-
Disable MSI in the guest VM to fall back to INTx interrupts by adding the following line to the file /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf:
options nvidia NVreg_EnableMSI=0
If the file /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf does not exist, create it.
-
Install the NVIDIA vGPU Software graphics driver in the guest VM.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
200556896