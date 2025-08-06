NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
If X server is killed on a RHEL7 VM running vGPU, XenCenter console may not automatically switch to text console

Description

If X server is killed on a RHEL7 VM running vGPU, XenCenter console may display a corrupted image and fail to switchover to text console.

The failure to switchover to text console is due to a bug in RHEL7, which causes X server to not start correctly under certain configurations.

Workaround

Use CTRL+ALT+F1, F2, or F3 to switch between Linux terminals.

Status

Closed

Ref. #

NVIDIA-350/200123378

