VMware vMotion fails gracefully under heavy load

Migrating a VM configured with vGPU fails gracefully if the VM is running an intensive workload.

The error stack in the task details on the vSphere web client contains the following error message:

The migration has exceeded the maximum switchover time of 100 second(s). ESX has preemptively failed the migration to allow the VM to continue running on the source. To avoid this failure, either increase the maximum allowable switchover time or wait until the VM is performing a less intensive workload.





Workaround

Increase the maximum switchover time by increasing the vmotion.maxSwitchoverSeconds option from the default value of 100 seconds.

For more information, see VMware Knowledge Base Article: vMotion or Storage vMotion of a VM fails with the error: The migration has exceeded the maximum switchover time of 100 second(s) (2141355).



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200416700

