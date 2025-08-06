Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops shows only a black screen when connected to a vGPU VM

Description

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops sometimes displays only a black screen when it is connected to an NVIDIA vGPU VM. The probable cause is that the display that is connected to the NVIDIA vGPU is entering a lower power state.



Fix

Disable all display-related power management settings.

For detailed instructions, visit Microsoft power plans frequently asked questions and from the list, select your OS version.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

1719877

