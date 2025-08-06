NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
Windows guest VMs with vGPUs or GPUs with large BAR memory settings fail to boot to the desktop in UEFI mode

Description

Windows guest VMs configured with vGPUs or physical GPUs that have large BAR memory settings fail to boot to the desktop in UEFI mode. The VM can be reached through its IP address but the desktop session is blank after the connection to the VM is established.

By default, Citrix Hypervisor creates a VM in UEFI boot mode and the boot mode of a VM cannot be changed after the VM is created.

Version

Citrix Hypervisor 8.2

Workaround

Delete the VM and re-create it, selecting BIOS Boot mode when you specify the installation method for the OS software on the new VM.

Status

Open

Ref. #

200676622

