NVIDIA A100 HGX 80GB vGPU names shown as Graphics Device by nvidia-smi

Description

The names of vGPUs that reside on the NVIDIA A100 80GB GPU are incorrectly shown as Graphics Device by the nvidia-smi command. The correct names indicate the vGPU type, for example, A100DX-40C.

Copy Copied! $ nvidia-smi Mon Jan 25 02:52:57 2021 +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 460.32.04 Driver Version: 460.32.04 CUDA Version: 11.2 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | | | | MIG M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 Graphics Device On | 00000000:07:00.0 Off | 0 | | N/A N/A P0 N/A / N/A | 6053MiB / 81915MiB | 0% Default | | | | Disabled | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 Graphics Device On | 00000000:08:00.0 Off | 0 | | N/A N/A P0 N/A / N/A | 6053MiB / 81915MiB | 0% Default | | | | Disabled | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: | | GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory | | ID ID Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+





Status

Open



Ref. #

200691204

