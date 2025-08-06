RDS sessions do not use the GPU with Microsoft Windows Server as guest OS

Description

When Windows Server is used as a guest OS, Remote Desktop Services (RDS) sessions do not use the GPU. By default, the RDS sessions use the Microsoft Basic Render Driver instead of the GPU. This default setting enables 2D DirectX applications such as Microsoft Office to use software rendering, which can be more efficient than using the GPU for rendering. However, as a result, 3D applications that use DirectX are prevented from using the GPU.



Version

This issue affects all Windows Server releases that are supported as a guest OS.



Solution

Change the local computer policy to use the hardware graphics adapter for all RDS sessions.