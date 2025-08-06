NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows sends a remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com
Description
After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics for windows has been installed in the guest VM, the driver sends a remote call to
ngx.download.nvidia.com to download and install additional components. Such a remote call might be a security issue.
Workaround
Before running the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver installer, disable the remote call to
ngx.download.nvidia.com by setting the following Windows registry key:
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\NVIDIA Corporation\Global\NGXCore]
"EnableOTA"=dword:00000000
Note:
If this Windows registry key is set to 1 or deleted, the remote call to
ngx.download.nvidia.com is enabled again.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4031840