NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows sends a remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics for windows has been installed in the guest VM, the driver sends a remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com to download and install additional components. Such a remote call might be a security issue.



Workaround

Before running the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver installer, disable the remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com by setting the following Windows registry key:

Copy Copied! [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\NVIDIA Corporation\Global\NGXCore] "EnableOTA"=dword:00000000

Note: If this Windows registry key is set to 1 or deleted, the remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com is enabled again.





Status

Open



Ref. #

4031840

