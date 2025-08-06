VM fails after a second vGPU is assigned to it

Description

After a second vGPU is added to a VM and the VM is restarted, the VM fails. NVIDIA vGPU software supports up to a maximum of 16 vGPUs per VM on VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi).

When this issue occurs, the following messages are written to the log file on the hypervisor host:

Copy Copied! 2021-09-27T17:11:42.303Z| vthread-2105551| | I005: vmiop_log: (0x0): Start restoring vGPU state ... 2021-09-27T17:11:43.465Z| vcpu-0| | E002: vmiop_log: (0x0): Deferred restore for RPCs cannot continue, since restore data was not saved 2021-09-27T17:11:43.465Z| vcpu-0| | E002: vmiop_log: (0x0): Deferred call for vmiopd_restore_rpc_data failed at un-stun! 2021-09-27T17:11:43.465Z| vcpu-0| | E002: vmiop_log: (0x0): Failed to complete restore for deferred functions. 2021-09-27T18:44:27.034Z| vthread-2105550| | E002: vmiop_log: (0x0): VGPU message 1 failed, guest VGX version is already initialized... 2021-09-27T18:44:27.034Z| vthread-2105550| | E002: vmiop_log: (0x0): VGPU message 1 failed, result code: 0x40 ... 2021-09-27T18:44:35.359Z| vthread-2105550| | I005: vmiop_log: (0x0): Guest driver unloaded!





Workaround

To avoid this issue, create your VMs in EFI mode.

If you encounter this issue with a VM that was created in legacy BIOS mode, shut down and restart the VM or power off the VM and power it on again.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

3386681

