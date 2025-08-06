Default client configuration token folder missing on Windows client VMs

Description

In air-gapped environments where root certificates are not available on the host machine, timestamps cannot be verified. As a result, the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to create the default client configuration token folder on Windows (%SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken). If the folder is created manually and the client configuration token is copied there, the client fails to obtain a license. Typically, root certificates are imported by Windows updates from the Microsoft Trusted Root Program.



Workaround

Determine whether the NVIDIA Authenticode signature certificate and the timestamp signature certificate are installed and, if not, install them.

To determine whether the root NVIDIA Authenticode signature certificate is installed:

Context-click the file and click the Digital Signatures tab. In the Signature list, select the NVIDIA certificate and click Details. Click View Certificate, then click Certification Path. The root certificate that is needed appears at the top of the certification path. Run the certmgr.msc command and in the certmgr window that opens, expand Trusted Root Certification Authorities and click Certificates to see whether the certificate that you identified in the previous step is installed.

To determine whether the root timestamp signature certificate is installed:

Context-click the file and click the Digital Signatures tab. In the Signature list, select the NVIDIA certificate and click Details. In the Countersignatures section, click the timestamp authority, for example, Digicert or Entrust, then click Details below the countersignature section. Click View Certificate, then click Certification Path. The root certificate that is needed appears at the top of the certification path. Run the certmgr.msc command and in the certmgr window that opens, expand Trusted Root Certification Authorities and click Certificates to see whether the certificate that you identified in the previous step is installed.

Root certificates for both Digicert and Entrust are required for timestamping and can be downloaded from the following websites:

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

4684895

