NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops connection freezes initially

Description

When -0B and -0Q vGPU types are used with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 1903 and later versions, the session freezes or a black screen is seen when the connection is first made. When this issue occurs, the error message DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED is displayed. The affected versions of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops use Microsoft DDAPI.

Version

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 1903 and later versions

Workaround

Disable the use hardware encoding for video codec Citrix policy, which is enabled by default.

Status

Open

Ref. #

200494400

