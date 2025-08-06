On XenServer 7.0, VMs unexpectedly reboot and XenServer crashes or freezes

Description

On XenServer 7.0, VMs to which a vGPU is attached unexpectedly reboot and XenServer crashes or freezes.

The event log in the XenServer/var/log/crash/xen.log file lists the following errors:

A fatal bus error on a component at the slot where the GPU card is installed

A fatal error on a component at bus 0, device 2, function 0

This issue occurs when page-modification logging (PML) is enabled on Intel Broadwell CPUs running XenServer 7.0. Citrix is aware of this issue and is working on a permanent fix.



Workaround

Disable page-modification logging (PML) as explained in XenServer 7 host crash while starting multiple virtual machines in the Citrix Support Knowledge Center.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

1853248

