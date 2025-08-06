NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  On XenServer 7.0, VMs unexpectedly reboot and XenServer crashes or freezes
Download PDF

On XenServer 7.0, VMs unexpectedly reboot and XenServer crashes or freezes

Description

On XenServer 7.0, VMs to which a vGPU is attached unexpectedly reboot and XenServer crashes or freezes.

The event log in the XenServer/var/log/crash/xen.log file lists the following errors:

  • A fatal bus error on a component at the slot where the GPU card is installed
  • A fatal error on a component at bus 0, device 2, function 0

This issue occurs when page-modification logging (PML) is enabled on Intel Broadwell CPUs running XenServer 7.0. Citrix is aware of this issue and is working on a permanent fix.

Workaround

Disable page-modification logging (PML) as explained in XenServer 7 host crash while starting multiple virtual machines in the Citrix Support Knowledge Center.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Ref. #

1853248

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.
content here