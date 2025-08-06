nvidia-smi ignores the second NVIDIA vGPU device added to a Microsoft Windows Server 2016 VM

Description

After a second NVIDIA vGPU device is added to a Microsoft Windows Server 2016 VM, the device does not appear in the output from the nvidia-smi command. This issue occurs only if the VM is already running NVIDIA vGPU software for the existing NVIDIA vGPU device when the second device is added to the VM.

The nvidia-smi command cannot retrieve the guest driver version, license status, and accounting mode of the second NVIDIA vGPU device.

Copy Copied! nvidia-smi vgpu --query GPU 00000000:37:00.0 Active vGPUs : 1 vGPU ID : 3251695793 VM ID : 3575923 VM Name : SVR-Reg-W(P)-KuIn vGPU Name : GRID V100D-32Q vGPU Type : 185 vGPU UUID : 29097249-2359-11b2-8a5b-8e896866496b Guest Driver Version : 580.88 License Status : Licensed Accounting Mode : Disabled ... GPU 00000000:86:00.0 Active vGPUs : 1 vGPU ID : 3251695797 VM ID : 3575923 VM Name : SVR-Reg-W(P)-KuIn vGPU Name : GRID V100D-32Q vGPU Type : 185 vGPU UUID : 2926dd83-2359-11b2-8b13-5f22f0f74801 Guest Driver Version : Not Available License Status : N/A Accounting Mode : N/A

Version

This issue affects only VMs that are running Microsoft Windows Server 2016 as a guest OS.



Workaround

To avoid this issue, configure the guest VM with both NVIDIA vGPU devices before installing the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.

If you encounter this issue after the VM is configured, use one of the following workarounds:

Reinstall the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.

Forcibly uninstall the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter and reboot the VM.

Upgrade the guest OS on the VM to Microsoft Windows Server 2019.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

3562801

