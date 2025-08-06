NVIDIA Control Panel Crashes in a VM connected to two 4K displays
Description
When NVIDIA Control Panel is started in a VM connected through a pass-through GPU to two 4K displays, a Citrix HDX 3D Pro Warning pop-up window opens containing the following error message:
Full screen applications are not supported on Citrix HDX 3D Pro. Press Ok to exit
NVIDIA Control Panel then crashes.
After the VM is rebooted, NVIDIA Control Panel is available again.
Version
Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops 7.16
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200393766