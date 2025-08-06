No Manage License option available in NVIDIA X Server Settings by default
Description
By default, the Manage License option is not available in NVIDIA X Server Settings. This option is missing because the GUI for licensing on Linux is disabled by default to work around the issue that is described in A segmentation fault in DBus code causes nvidia-gridd to exit on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS.
Workaround
This workaround requires sudo privileges.
Do not use this workaround with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 and 6.9 or CentOS 6.8 and 6.9. To prevent a segmentation fault in DBus code from causing the
nvidia-gridd service from exiting, the GUI for licensing must be disabled with these OS versions.
If you are licensing a physical GPU for vCS, you must use the configuration file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.
- If NVIDIA X Server Settings is running, shut it down.
-
If the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file does not already exist, create it by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template.
-
As root, edit the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file to set the
EnableUIoption to
TRUE.
-
Start the
nvidia-griddservice.
# sudo service nvidia-gridd start
When NVIDIA X Server Settings is restarted, the Manage License option is now available.
Status
Open