Disconnected sessions cannot be reconnected or might be reconnected very slowly with NVWMI installed

Description

Disconnected sessions cannot be reconnected or might be reconnected very slowly when the NVIDIA Enterprise Management Toolkit (NVWMI) is installed. This issue affects Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Omnissa Horizon sessions on Windows guest VMs.



Workaround

Ensure that the NVWMI service is disabled.

Note: By default, NVWMI is disabled in the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.

Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

3262923

