Description

Some Omnissa Horizon clients cannot connect to a Windows 10 2004 VM with multiple displays. When this issue occurs, the VM becomes unusable and clients cannot connect to the VM even if only a single display is connected to it.

This issue occurs because the desktop capture mechanism for the affected Omnissa Horizon clients is provided by NVIDIA® Frame Buffer Capture (NVFBC) and NVFBC is deprecated on Windows 10 starting with Windows 10 October 2019 Update. For more information, see NVFBC Windows 10 Support Deprecation Technical Bulletin (PDF).



Version

This issue affects only Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) guest VMs.



Workaround

Obtain a version of Omnissa Horizon for which the desktop capture mechanism is not provided by NVFBC.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200607827

