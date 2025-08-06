VMs with vGPUs on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture fail to power on
Description
An otherwise correctly configured VMware vSphere ESXi 7.0 Update 2 server fails to boot VMs with vGPUs on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere if the server being managed by a version of VMware vCenter Server older than 7.0.2. This version of VMware vCenter is released with ESXi 7.0 VMware vSphere Update 2.
When this issue occurs, the following error message is seen:
Insufficient resources. One or more devices (pciPassthru0) required by VM vm-name are not available on host host-name
Workaround
Use VMware vCenter Server 7.0.2 or a later compatible update
Status
Open