Tesla T4 is enumerated as 32 separate GPUs by VMware vSphere ESXi

Description

Some servers, for example, the Dell R740, do not configure SR-IOV capability if the SR-IOV SBIOS setting is disabled on the server. If the SR-IOV SBIOS setting is disabled on such a server that is being used with the Tesla T4 GPU, VMware vSphere ESXi enumerates the Tesla T4 as 32 separate GPUs. In this state, you cannot use the GPU to configure a VM with NVIDIA vGPU or for GPU pass through.



Workaround

Ensure that the SR-IOV SBIOS setting is enabled on the server.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

A fix is available from VMware in VMware vSphere ESXi 7.0 Update 2.



Ref. #

2697051

