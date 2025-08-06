Guest VM frame buffer listed by nvidia-smi for vGPUs on GPUs that support SRIOV is incorrect

Description

The amount of frame buffer listed in a guest VM by the nvidia-smi command for vGPUs on GPUs that support Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) is incorrect. Specifically, the amount of frame buffer listed is the amount of frame buffer allocated for the vGPU type minus the size of the VMMU segment ( vmmu_page_size ). Examples of GPUs that support SRIOV are GPUs based on the NIVIDIA Ampere architecture, such as NVIDA A100 PCIe 40GB or NVIDA A100 HGX 40GB.

For example, frame buffer for -4C and -20C vGPU types is listed as follows:

For -4C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 3963 MB instead of 4096 MB.

For -20C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 20347 MB instead of 20480 MB.

Status

Open



Ref. #

200524749

