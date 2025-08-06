NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Guest VM frame buffer listed by nvidia-smi for vGPUs on GPUs that support SRIOV is incorrect
Download PDF

Guest VM frame buffer listed by nvidia-smi for vGPUs on GPUs that support SRIOV is incorrect

Description

The amount of frame buffer listed in a guest VM by the nvidia-smi command for vGPUs on GPUs that support Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) is incorrect. Specifically, the amount of frame buffer listed is the amount of frame buffer allocated for the vGPU type minus the size of the VMMU segment (vmmu_page_size). Examples of GPUs that support SRIOV are GPUs based on the NIVIDIA Ampere architecture, such as NVIDA A100 PCIe 40GB or NVIDA A100 HGX 40GB.

For example, frame buffer for -4C and -20C vGPU types is listed as follows:

  • For -4C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 3963 MB instead of 4096 MB.
  • For -20C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 20347 MB instead of 20480 MB.

Status

Open

Ref. #

200524749

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.
content here