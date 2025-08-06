NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after upgrade on XenServer

Description

NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after an upgrade of NVIDIA vGPU software from an 11.x release to a 12.x release on XenServer. This issue occurs because the hypervisor name in the RPM package name has changed from xenserver to CitrixHypervisor .

The attempted upgrade fails its dependency checks as follows:

Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -Uvh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-580.65.05.x86_64.rpm error: Failed dependencies: NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver conflicts with NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.2-580.65.05.x86_64





Workaround

Determine the full name of the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -qa | grep NV NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64 Remove the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -ev NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64 Preparing packages... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-1:8.2-550.163.02.x86_64 Perform a fresh installation of the latest RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -ivh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-580.65.05.x86_64.rpm Preparing... ################################# [100%] Updating / installing... 1:NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.################################# [100%] Reboot the hypervisor host. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# reboot

Status

Open



Ref. #

200682984

